April 29 Tyco International Plc

* Tyco reports second quarter 2016 earnings from continuing operations before special items of $0.45 per share and gaap earnings of $0.33 per share

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Tightens guidance range for full-year eps before special items to $2.05 - $2.10 from previous $2.05 - $2.20

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 revenue $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.34 billion

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.54 excluding items

* Expands pipeline with 7% orders growth in quarter

* Says provides guidance for q3 2016 eps before special items of $0.52 - $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $9.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "pleased with progress on our planned merger with johnson controls"

* Says backlog increases 2% on quarter sequential basis