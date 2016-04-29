April 29 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. reports results for the first
quarter 2016
* Qtrly comparable revpar on a constant dollar basis
improved 3.6% for quarter
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 total revenue $ 1.34 billion versus $ 1.30 billion last
year
* Sees 2016 total comparable hotel revpar, on constant us
dollar, up 3.0 % to 4.0 %
* Q1 comparable hotel revenue $1.21 billion versus $1.17
billion last year
* Qtrly NAREIT FFO and adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.41
* Sees 2016 total revenues under GAAP up 1.5 % to 2.4 %
* Sees 2016 NAREIT FFO per diluted share $1.65 - $1.69
* While overall economic outlook remains uncertain,
estimates of GDP, employment growth continue to point toward
demand growth in near term
* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.65 - $1.69
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.35
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $5.58
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: