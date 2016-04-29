April 29 Newmarket Gold Inc
* Essentially debt free; Fosterville delivers record
production and low AISC of US$723
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 58,057 ounces
increased 9.2% over q4, 2015 and a decline of 2.7% over Q1,
2015.
* "Newmarket is well positioned to achieve 2016 production
and cost guidance."
* Q1 revenue $66.1 million versus $72.9 million
* Sees 2016 consolidated gold production 205,000 ounces -
220,000 ounces
* Sees 2016 sustaining capital expenditures $50.0 million -
$57.5 million
* Sees 2016 consolidated AISC per ounce $950 - $1,025
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.09, revenue view c$87.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
