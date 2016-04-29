April 29 Newmarket Gold Inc

* Essentially debt free; Fosterville delivers record production and low AISC of US$723

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 58,057 ounces increased 9.2% over q4, 2015 and a decline of 2.7% over Q1, 2015.

* "Newmarket is well positioned to achieve 2016 production and cost guidance."

* Q1 revenue $66.1 million versus $72.9 million

* Sees 2016 consolidated gold production 205,000 ounces - 220,000 ounces

* Sees 2016 sustaining capital expenditures $50.0 million - $57.5 million

* Sees 2016 consolidated AISC per ounce $950 - $1,025

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.09, revenue view c$87.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S