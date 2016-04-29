April 29 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
* Q1 loss per share $0.13 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Equivalent production in q1 of 2016 was 160.3 billion
cubic feet equivalent
* Cabot oil & gas corporation announces first quarter 2016
financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 net production guidance of 1,575 to 1,600 mmcf per day
for natural gas
* Company expects its natural gas price realizations (before
impact of hedges) to average between $0.50 and $0.55
* Q2 net production guidance of 11,500 to 12,250 bbls per
day for crude oil and condensate and 1,400 to 1,600 bbls per day
for ngls
* Cabot oil & gas corp says reaffirmed its $325 million
capital budget for fy 2016
* Has reaffirmed its $325 million capital budget and its
production growth guidance range of 2 to 7 percent for 2016
