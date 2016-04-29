April 29 Itt Educational Services Inc

* Itt educational services, inc. Reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* New student enrollment in q1 of 2016 decreased 16.4% to 11,788

* Continue to experience a challenging new student recruitment environment

* "we were disappointed with our new student enrollment results for q1 of 2016"

* Adjusting internal new student enrollment goals for 2016 from original expectation for a decrease of 12% to 15%

* Qtrly revenue $191.5 million versus $230 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $190.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S