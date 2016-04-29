April 29 Granite Construction Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Granite reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $439.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $432.5
million
* Contract backlog at quarter end $3.4 billion, up 15.3
percent year-over-year
* Sees mid-single digit consolidated revenue growth in 2016
* Sees 2016 consolidated EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.99, revenue view $2.55
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)