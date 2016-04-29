April 29 KBR Inc
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.20 to $1.45
excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Kbr announces solid first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 revenue $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.06 billion
* Reiterates its full year 2016 fully diluted earnings per
share guidance of between $1.20 and $1.45 per share
* During q1, company incurred $2 million in pre-tax
restructuring costs and recorded a $4 million pre-tax gain
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* On track to achieve year-end 2016 targets for at least
$200 million in annual cost savings
* Expects legal costs associated with legacy u.s. Government
contracts to be about $15 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted
share in 2016
* To-Date company has identified and actioned more than $180
million of savings target
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)