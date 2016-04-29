April 29 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
* Cooper Tire & Rubber Company reports first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly unit volume increased 1.9 percent year-over-year
* Q1 sales $650 million versus i/b/e/s view $673.2 million
* Q1 raw material costs decreased 10.1 percent from q4 of
2015
* Sees 2016 unit volume growth is expected in each of
company's segments
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures, excluding impact of
acquisitions, are expected to range from $210 million to $240
million
* Total company operating margin, excluding impact of
acquisitions, is expected to be modestly above 2015 levels for
full year 2016
* Q1 revenue view $673.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cooper anticipates Q2 raw material costs will be up
modestly from q1
* Cooper anticipates Q2 raw material costs will be up
modestly from q1
* Anticipated to approach break-even operating profit by q4
of this year
* Anticipates Q2 raw material costs will be up modestly from
q1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: