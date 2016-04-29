April 29 Moody's Corp

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.55 to $4.65

* Q1 revenue fell 6 percent to $816.1 million

* Moody's corporation reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.93

* Full year 2016 revenue is now expected to increase in low-single-digit percent range

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $125 million

* FY 2016 free cash flow is now expected to be approximately $1 billion

* For MIS, Moody's now expects 2016 revenue to be approximately flat

* For MA, 2016 revenue is now expected to increase in high-single-digit percent range

* Structured finance revenue for mis in 2016 expected to decrease in mid-single-digit percent range

* Projects operating margin of approximately 41%, while adjusted operating margin is still expected to be approximately 45% for fy 2016