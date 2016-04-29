April 29 Phillips 66
* Reports First Quarter earnings of $385 million or $0.72
per share
* Says midstream first-quarter adjusted earnings were $40
million
* First-Quarter chemicals adjusted earnings were $156
million, compared with $182 million in q4 of 2015
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Refining adjusted earnings were $86 million in Q1,
compared with $376 million in q4 of 2015
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Phillips 66's NGL business generated a loss of $11 million
in q1
* Development of Sweeny Hub is nearing completion with
construction of LPG export terminal approximately 80 percent
complete
* Sweeny Hub project is on time and on budget with startup
expected in second half of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $17.76 billion versus $23.43 billion last
year
