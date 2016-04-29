April 29 American Tower Corp
* American Tower Corporation reports first quarter 2016
financial results
* Q1 revenue $1.289 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.29
billion
* Q1 AFFO earnings per share $1.41
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full year 2016 total property revenue $5.6 billion to
$5.7 billion
* Sees FY 2016 affo $2.4 billion to to $2.5 billion
* FY 2016 revenue view $5.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 total capital expenditure $700 million to
$800 million
