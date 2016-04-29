BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 Idexx Laboratories Inc
* IDEXX Laboratories announces first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $418 million versus I/B/E/S view $405.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.18 to $2.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing its 2016 revenue guidance range by $40 million
* Effect of US dollar to adversely impact 2016 reported revenue growth by about 1%,EPS by about $0.21 per share,adjusted EPS growth by 10%
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.73 billion - $1.75 billion
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of $90 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: