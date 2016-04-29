BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 Aaron's Inc
* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share $0.68
* Aaron's, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $854.4 million
* Same store revenues (revenues earned in company-operated stores open for entirety of both quarters) decreased 2.1% during Q1 of 2016
* 2016 guidance company issued on February 18, 2016 remains unchanged
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $3.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $865.9 million
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago