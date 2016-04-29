April 29 Aaron's Inc

* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Aaron's, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $854.4 million

* Same store revenues (revenues earned in company-operated stores open for entirety of both quarters) decreased 2.1% during Q1 of 2016

* 2016 guidance company issued on February 18, 2016 remains unchanged

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $3.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $3.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $865.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S