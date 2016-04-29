April 29 Cousins Properties
* Cousins Properties To Merge With Parkway Properties And
Simultaneously Spin Off combined Houston assets into a new pure
play publicly-traded reit
* Under deal Parkway shareholders will receive 1.63 shares
of cousins stock for each share of parkway stock they own
* Agreement for stock-for-stock merger, simultaneous
spin-off of Houston-based assets of companies into
publicly-traded reit
* Combined company will effect a taxable spin-off of
houstonco via a special dividend distributed pro rata to its
shareholders
* Upon completion of spin-off, Cousins and Parkway
shareholders will own approximately 52% and 48%
* Affiliates of TPG, which own about 21% of outstanding
common stock of Parkway, have agreed to vote in favor of
transactions
* Annual net G&A savings are anticipated to be approximately
$18 million after giving effect to merger and spin-off
* Transactions are expected to be generally FFO per share
neutral in 2017
