April 29 Malvern Bancorp Inc

* Malvern bancorp, inc. reports net income of $1.3 million, or $0.20 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2016, representing a 25.6% increase over the second quarter of fiscal 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Says book value per common share amounted to $12.91 at march 31, 2016, compared to $12.20 at march 31, 2015

* Malvern Bancorp Inc says net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis was $4.6 million for three months ended March 31, 2016, increasing $695,000