April 29 IRadimed Corp
* IRadimed corporation announces first quarter 2016
financial results
* Sees Q2 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue rose 28.2 percent to $9.0 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $9.6 million to $9.7 million
* Full year 2016 revenue guidance was unchanged at $39.0
million to $40.0 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $39.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $9.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
