April 29 Wisdom Tree Investments Inc

* Q1 revenue rose 1.2 percent to $60.9 million

* Buy back authorization increased by $60 million to $100 million

* "Our largest Japan and European based exposures experienced outflows in Q1, in line with market sentiment"

* Wisdom Tree announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S