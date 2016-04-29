April 29 Advanced Accelerator Applications SA

* Advanced accelerator applications reports 26.8% sales growth in 2015 and continues to show significant clinical progress across both therapeutic and diagnostic platforms

* Q4 sales eur 22.48 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 22.9 million

* Q4 revenue view EUR 22.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: