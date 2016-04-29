April 29 First Niagara Financial Group Inc

* First Niagara reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First quarter 2016 GAAP net interest income of $268 million increased $1 million from the prior quarter