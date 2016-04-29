April 29 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc

* Monotype announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $49.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.1 million

* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $47 million to $50 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company is reiterating its full year 2016 guidance

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $204.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 NON-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA in range of $15.0 million to $17.5 million

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per diluted share in range of $0.11 to $0.15 and NON-GAAP earnings per diluted share in range of $0.22 to $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $49.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: