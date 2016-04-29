BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc
* Monotype announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $49.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.1 million
* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $47 million to $50 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company is reiterating its full year 2016 guidance
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $204.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 NON-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA in range of $15.0 million to $17.5 million
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per diluted share in range of $0.11 to $0.15 and NON-GAAP earnings per diluted share in range of $0.22 to $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $49.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: