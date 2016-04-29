BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 Targa Resources Corp
* Targa Resources Corp. reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly total revenues $1.44 billion versus $1.68 billion
* Qtrly net loss attributable to Targa Resources corp of $2.7
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: