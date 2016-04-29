April 29 Altra Industrial Motion Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $700 million to $720 million
* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 sales $180.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50
* "We do still expect year-over-year sales to be lower for
2016"
* Maintaining its previous annual revenue guidance
* Altra continues to expect FY capital expenditures in range
of $20 to $24 million
