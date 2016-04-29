BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Johnson & Johnson
* Janssen's Imbruvica (ibrutinib) receives positive CHMP opinion for expanded use in previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia patients
* Positive opinion of CHMP was based on data from phase 3, randomised, open-label resonate(tm)-2 (pcyc-1115) clinical trial Further company coverage:
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor