April 29 Moog Inc

* Moog inc. Announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Incurred $8 million in restructuring during quarter, mostly associated with aircraft controls segment

* Maintained previous guidance for 2016 to include sales for year at $2.47 billion and earnings per share of $3.35, plus or minus $0.15 per share

* Twelve month consolidated backlog is $1.2 billion compared to $1.3 billion a year ago.

* Moog inc qtrly net sales $ 611.1 million versus $ 637.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $608.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

