* Exxon Mobil earns $1.8 billion in first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Quarterly oil equivalent production increased 1.8 percent
from Q1 of 2015
* Q1 total revenue and other income $48,707 million versus
$67,618 million year-ago
* Quarterly upstream earnings declined $2.9 billion from Q1
of 2015, to a loss of $76 million
* Quarterly liquids production totaled 2.5 million barrels
per day, up 261,000 barrels per day
* Quarterly downstream earnings were $906 million, down $761
million from Q1 of 2015
* Q1 earnings of $1.8 billion decreased 63 percent from Q1
of 2015
* Q1 oil-equivalent production 4,325 koebd versus. 4,248
koebd last year
* Quarterly natural gas production was 10.7 billion cubic
feet per day, down 1.1 billion cubic feet per day from 2015
* Q1 capital and exploration expenditures were $5.1 billion,
down 33 percent from Q1 of 2015
* Q1 worldwide refinery throughput 4,185 kbd versus. 4,546
kbd last year
* U.S. upstream operations recorded a loss of $832 million
in q1 2016, compared to a loss of $52 million in Q1 of 2015
* Quarterly chemical earnings of $1.4 billion were $373
million higher than q1 of 2015
* Q1 cash flow from operations and asset sales $5.0 billion
versus. $8.5 billion last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $48.14
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO Tillerson says "the organization continues to respond
effectively to challenging industry conditions"
* Corporation will continue to acquire shares to offset
dilution in conjunction with its benefit plans and programs
* "Corporation is making steady progress on its investment
plans"
* CEO Tillerson says co capturing enhancements to
operational performance and creating margin uplift despite low
prices
* "Does not currently plan on making purchases to reduce
shares outstanding"
* Exxon Mobil CEO Tillerson "scale and integrated nature of
our cash flow provide competitive advantage and support
consistent strategy execution"
