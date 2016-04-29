April 29 Materion Corp
* Materion corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial
results and confirms outlook for 2016
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.30 to $1.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $235.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Net sales for Q1 were $235.5 million, compared to net
sales of $290.0 million for Q1 of 2015
* Forecast second half of 2016 earnings to be much stronger
than first half of 2016
* Adjusted earnings for Q1 of 2015, which excluded a net
insurance settlement benefit, were $0.38 per share
* "sequential value-added sales growth across majority of
our end markets in q1 of 2016 is encouraging"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "We forecast second half of 2016 earnings to be much
stronger than first half of 2016"
