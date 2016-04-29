April 29 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* Royal Caribbean reports significantly higher first quarter earnings and increases full year guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.15 to $6.35

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share about $1.00

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 constant-currency net yields are expected to be in range of up 2.5 pct to 4.0 pct

* Sees 2016 NCC excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 1.0 pct on a constant-currency basis

* Company continues to implement its $500 million share repurchase program

* Constant-Currency net yields are expected to increase approximately 1.0 pct in Q2 of 2016

* "China is a closer-in booking environment making it harder to compare positions"

* Company's booked position is similar to last year's levels.

* Excluding China bookings, company's booked position is "well ahead" of last year's

* Ncc excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 2.0 pct on a constant-currency basis for q2

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly net yields were up 7.0 pct on a constant-currency basis (up 3.4 pct as-reported)

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly net cruise costs ("NCC") excluding fuel increased 4.7 pct on a constant-Currency basis (up 3.6 pct as-reported)

* Qtrly total revenues $1.92 billion versus $1.82 billion

* Qtrly total revenues $1.92 billion versus $1.82 billion

* Q1 revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S