BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
* Royal Caribbean reports significantly higher first quarter earnings and increases full year guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.15 to $6.35
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share about $1.00
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 constant-currency net yields are expected to be in range of up 2.5 pct to 4.0 pct
* Sees 2016 NCC excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 1.0 pct on a constant-currency basis
* Company continues to implement its $500 million share repurchase program
* Constant-Currency net yields are expected to increase approximately 1.0 pct in Q2 of 2016
* "China is a closer-in booking environment making it harder to compare positions"
* Company's booked position is similar to last year's levels.
* Excluding China bookings, company's booked position is "well ahead" of last year's
* Ncc excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 2.0 pct on a constant-currency basis for q2
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly net yields were up 7.0 pct on a constant-currency basis (up 3.4 pct as-reported)
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly net cruise costs ("NCC") excluding fuel increased 4.7 pct on a constant-Currency basis (up 3.6 pct as-reported)
* Qtrly total revenues $1.92 billion versus $1.82 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor