April 29 Medivation Inc

* Medivation's board of directors unanimously rejects Sanofi's unsolicited proposal

* Sanofi's proposal "substantially undervalues" medivation

* Believe continued execution of strategic plan will deliver greater value to stockholders than sanofi's proposal

* "Sanofi's proposal would deny medivation's stockholders value of medivation's wholly-owned, innovative late-stage pipeline"

* Board of co "has thoroughly reviewed your proposal with assistance of its financial and legal advisors"