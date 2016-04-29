April 29 Medivation Inc
* Medivation's board of directors unanimously rejects
Sanofi's unsolicited proposal
* Sanofi's proposal "substantially undervalues" medivation
* Believe continued execution of strategic plan will deliver
greater value to stockholders than sanofi's proposal
* "Sanofi's proposal would deny medivation's stockholders
value of medivation's wholly-owned, innovative late-stage
pipeline"
* Board of co "has thoroughly reviewed your proposal with
assistance of its financial and legal advisors"
