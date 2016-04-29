BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 Central Valley Community Bancorp
* Central valley community bancorp to acquire sierra vista bank
* Sierra vista bank, with three full service branches will merge with central valley community bank
* Central valley community bancorp and sierra vista bank boards of directors have approved transaction
* Transaction would have a value of $24.0 million, or $5.22 per sierra vista bank common share
* Co's board and central valley community bank executive management team will continue to lead combined team
* Says sierra vista bank, with three full service branches will merge with central valley community bank
* Sierra vista bank shareholders may elect to receive cash, co's stock, or a combination of both
* Gary d. Gall ceo sierra vista bank, will join central valley community bancorp's board upon completion of deal
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago