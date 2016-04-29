April 29 (Reuters) -

* Biocept, inc. Announces pricing of $5 million public offering of common stock and warrants

* Biocept inc says has priced public offering of an aggregate of approximately 5.0 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $1.00 per share