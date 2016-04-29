BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago
April 29 (Reuters) -
* Biocept, inc. Announces pricing of $5 million public offering of common stock and warrants
* Biocept inc says has priced public offering of an aggregate of approximately 5.0 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $1.00 per share
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor