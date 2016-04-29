BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 Tuscany Energy Ltd
* Tuscany reports financial and operating results for the year ended december 31, 2015
* Reported average production of 789 boed for 2015, slightly higher than 751 boed in prior year
* Company is not in compliance with working capital covenant in its credit facility agreement
* Obtained a temporary waiver from its lending institution of breach of its covenants in order to allow it to remedy breach
* Has engaged a financial advisor in connection with comprehensive review and analysis of strategic alternatives
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago