BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 WPCS International Inc
* WPCS appoints Sebastian Giordano as its chief executive officer
* Appointed Sebastian Giordano as chief executive officer of company, removing "interim" label from his title
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: