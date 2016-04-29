April 29 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc :

* Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. announces fiscal second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Says board of directors increased annual cash dividend by 50% to $0.12 per share from $0.08 per share

* Qtrly net interest income $4.6 million versus $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: