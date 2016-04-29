BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc :
* Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. announces fiscal second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Says board of directors increased annual cash dividend by 50% to $0.12 per share from $0.08 per share
* Qtrly net interest income $4.6 million versus $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: