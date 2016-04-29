BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 HopFed Bancorp Inc :
* HopFed Bancorp, Inc. reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly company's net interest income was $6.7 million, compared to $7.6 million for three month periods ended march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: