April 29 Community West Bancshares :

* Community West Bancshares earns $1.3 million in first quarter; book value per common share increases to $7.71; increases quarterly cash dividend 17% to $0.035 per common share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 net interest income was $6.7 million, a 9.9 pct decrease compared to $7.5 million in preceding quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: