BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 Community West Bancshares :
* Community West Bancshares earns $1.3 million in first quarter; book value per common share increases to $7.71; increases quarterly cash dividend 17% to $0.035 per common share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 net interest income was $6.7 million, a 9.9 pct decrease compared to $7.5 million in preceding quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: