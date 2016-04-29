BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 United Rentals Inc
* United rentals announces proposed offering of $750 million of senior notes due 2026
* Says net proceeds from sale of notes are expected to be approximately $739 million
* To use net proceeds, borrowings of $144 million to redeem all of outstanding $300 million principal amount of its 8.25% senior notes due 2021
* Says subsidiary, united rentals (north america), inc. Is offering $750 million principal amount of senior notes due 2026
* To also use net proceeds, borrowings to redeem $550 million of outstanding $750 million principal amount of 7.375% senior notes due 2020
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago