* United rentals announces proposed offering of $750 million of senior notes due 2026

* Says net proceeds from sale of notes are expected to be approximately $739 million

* To use net proceeds, borrowings of $144 million to redeem all of outstanding $300 million principal amount of its 8.25% senior notes due 2021

* Says subsidiary, united rentals (north america), inc. Is offering $750 million principal amount of senior notes due 2026

* To also use net proceeds, borrowings to redeem $550 million of outstanding $750 million principal amount of 7.375% senior notes due 2020