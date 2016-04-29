BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Lingo Media Corp :
* Lingo media reports 2015 financial results
* Q4 revenue C$1.276 million versus C$1.176 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor