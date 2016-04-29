BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 29 Draftday Fantasy Sports Inc :
* Wetpaint, a Draftday Fantasy Sports Company, agrees to acquire Rant, Inc. to become a leading social publisher
* To buy Rant for $5 million in cash and shares of Draftday stock equal to between 20 pct - 24 pct of fully diluted shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
