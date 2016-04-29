BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Frequency Electronics Inc
* Frequency Electronics appoints new chief financial officer
* Says Steven Bernstein appointed CFO
* Steve Bernstein succeeds Alan Miller, Frequency's former chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor