April 29 First Of Long Island Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* The First Of Long Island Corporation announces 14.6 pct increase in net income for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Banking industry continues to be faced with new and complex regulatory requirements and enhanced supervisory oversight"

* Qtrly net interest income $20.7 million versus $17.8 million