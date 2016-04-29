BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 First Of Long Island Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* The First Of Long Island Corporation announces 14.6 pct increase in net income for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Banking industry continues to be faced with new and complex regulatory requirements and enhanced supervisory oversight"
* Qtrly net interest income $20.7 million versus $17.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor