* Net income increased by 89 pct in the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue C$450.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$360.9 million

* Order backlog stood at $1,159 million as at April 2, 2016 , compared to $1,183 mln as at December 31, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.16, revenue view C$360.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S