BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Middleburg Financial Corp :
* Middleburg Financial Corporation announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Qtrly net interest income increased to $9.75 million , higher by 2.94 pct compared to previous quarter
* Q1 revenue $12.2 million
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.24 pct in Q1 of 2016, higher by 7 basis points compared to previous quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $9.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor