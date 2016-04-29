April 29 Middleburg Financial Corp :

* Middleburg Financial Corporation announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly net interest income increased to $9.75 million , higher by 2.94 pct compared to previous quarter

* Q1 revenue $12.2 million

* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.24 pct in Q1 of 2016, higher by 7 basis points compared to previous quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $9.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S