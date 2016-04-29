BRIEF-Kelly Services Says CEO Carl Camden to step down in May
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor
April 29 Renoworks Software Inc
* Renoworks announces 2015 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan