Wal-Mart in advance talks to acquire men's fashion retailer Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 29 Interval Leisure Group Inc :
* Interval leisure group and starwood hotels and resorts worldwide provide update on acquisition of vistana signature experiences
* Announced brief delay in planned closing of ILG's acquisition of Starwood's vacation ownership business, Vistana Signature Experiences
* Acquisition now expected to close in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage: