May 2 Midcoast Energy Partners Lp
* Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. reports earnings for first
quarter 2016
* Has begun working with sponsor, Enbridge Energy Partners,
L.P to explore strategic alternatives
* EEP also indicated as part of review, considering
strategic alternatives with respect to its investment in MOLP
and MEP
* Strategic alternatives include asset sales,mergers, jv's ,
reorganizations or recapitalizations,reductions in capex
* "evaluation process is in early stages and is ongoing"
* Midcoast Energy Partners LP qtrly operating revenue $
431.9 million versus $ 873.5 million
* Midcoast Energy Partners LP qtrly net loss per limited
partner unit $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $693.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
