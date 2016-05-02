May 2 Ability Inc :

* Ability Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2015 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.015

* "have authorized an internal investigation, to be overseen by our audit committee, into facts and circumstances surrounding restatement"

* "we expect to engage external consultants to assist us with conducting investigation following filing of our annual report on form 20-f"

* Revenues for q4 of 2015 were $2.0 million compared with $1.7 million for q4 of 2014, an increase of 16%.

* "We are not reaffirming forecast for 2016 previously provided in connection with business combination"

* Financial statements as of Dec 31, 2014 and for 2 yrs in period then ended restated to reflect corrections of errors

* Consolidated financial statements restated to reflect corrections of errors with respect to previously unrecognized commissions