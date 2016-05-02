IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
May 2 Cemex Sab De Cv
* Cemex to divest certain assets in the U.S.
* Sale of certain assets in U.S. To Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua, S.A.B. De C.V. for U.S. $400 million
* We currently expect to finalize this transaction before end of 2016
* Assets mainly consist of cement plants in Odessa and Lyons, 3 cement terminals, building materials business in El Paso
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.