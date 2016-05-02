May 2 Cemex Sab De Cv

* Cemex to divest certain assets in the U.S.

* Sale of certain assets in U.S. To Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua, S.A.B. De C.V. for U.S. $400 million

* We currently expect to finalize this transaction before end of 2016

* Assets mainly consist of cement plants in Odessa and Lyons, 3 cement terminals, building materials business in El Paso