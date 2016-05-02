May 2 (Reuters) -

* Bondholders and government development bank reach agreement in principle on indicative terms of proposed restructuring of gdb debt

* Ad Hoc Group Says Expects To Enter Into A 30-Day forbearance with respect to any defaults by gdb in connection with principal payments on its bonds

* Ad hoc group of puerto rico's bondholders says principal payments on its bonds due on may 1, 2016

* Ad hoc group says certain members and gdb agreed to extend time to amend complaint filed in federal district court of puerto rico to may 31, 2016

* Ad hoc group of puerto rico's bondholders says reached agreement with gdb on indicative terms of proposed restructuring of holdings

* Ad hoc group of puerto rico's bondholders says existing gdb bonds held by members of ad hoc group would be exchanged for gdb notes Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)