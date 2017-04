May 2 Timia Capital Corp

* Timia capital announces first quarter results

* Qtrly net loss of $86,945 compared to a net loss of $23,562 for same period last year

* Qtrly revenues of $105,542 compared to $nil in same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)