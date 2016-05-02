May 2 Myers Industries Inc
* Myers Industries reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 from continuing
operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Qtrly net sales $151.2 million versus $156.3 million
* "impacts of softer demand conditions persist across
certain of its end markets"
* Q1 2016 included estimated non-cash impairment charges of
$8.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $148.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 revenue view $579.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Continues to anticipate that total revenue will be flat to
down low-single digits on a constant currency basis in fiscal
year 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)